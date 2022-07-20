Geri Horner surprises fans as she poses with son Monty inside family home The 49-year-old shared a candid snapshot

Geri Horner has taken to Instagram with another sweet family update.

The 49-year-old shared a gorgeous photo from inside her home, showing her playing around with son Monty.

WATCH: Geri Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt

The five-year-old can be seen hanging himself over the back of his mum's chair while she turns to smile at the little boy.

The pair appear to be in the dining room with a painting of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper hanging on the wall. Also visible in the background is a beautiful old gramophone set atop an ornate wooden cabinet. "Terrific Tuesday, melting at home," Geri captioned the photo.

Geri shared the sweet family photo on Instagram

Fans went wild for the candid snapshot, flooding the comments section with love hearts. But some expressed their surprise – and it was all thanks to Geri's top!

"Not a white top!!!" one exclaimed, while a second wrote: "Love that little top you've got on!"

Geri is known for favouring an all-white wardrobe and previously explained why in an interview with The Sun.

Geri shares little Monty with husband Christian Horner

"Everything becomes really simple," the former Spice Girl admitted. "It's like wearing a school uniform as an adult.

"It matches with everything and I literally don't have to think in the mornings. It kind of looks like you've made an effort when you haven't."

Geri has been married to Christian Horner - Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team - since 2015 and together they raise son Monty.

The singer pictured with her daughter Bluebell

The Wannabe singer welcomed daughter Bluebell, now 16, with her screenwriter ex Sacha Gervasi while Christian shares daughter Olivia with his ex, Beverley Allen.

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri opened up about family life, saying: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well, having a 14-year-old daughter… I can't even say in case she kills me! I'm very mindful that the teenage years are a period where support and sensitivity is needed."

