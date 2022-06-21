Geri Horner shares emotional message after tragic death

Geri Horner has shared a moving message on her social media pages following the tragic and sudden death of Dani Hampton.

Dani was a dancer and was engaged to marry X Factor star Tom Mann, before sadly passing away on their wedding day. "I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," Tom wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of his wife to be and their son, Bowie.

Geri was friends with Dani, with pair having worked together in the past, and on Tuesday the singer shared a photo of the pair performing together.

In the photo, Geri looked so regal in a dress fit for a queen as she wore a tiara, while Dani danced in a red jacket, gold lamé top and Union Jack mini-skirt. The image also featured in white text: "Dani forever in our thoughts."

In a touching message, the star penned: "Rest in Peace Dani. We love you. From all of House of Ginger."

Fans were similarly heartbroken, as one said "May she rest in peace," and a second shared: "She was amazing, my favorite dancer of the show, she portrayed the ginger image impeccably. Rest In Peace."

Geri shared a moving tribute

A third posted: "Bless her and bless Tom Mann," while a fourth added: "Wow so sad, very sorry G."

Following Tom's announcement, the singer has been inundated with support from his fans, as well as Dani's parents, Martin and Janette.

"Tom, this is beautiful and epitomises everything about you. We love you so much and we simply could not have wished for a better daddy for Bowie and enriching our precious daughter's tragically short life. Love you always," Martin wrote.

Tom was devastated

Janette added: "Thank you Tom for your lovely words. You were the best thing to happen to Danielle. She loved you and Bowie with all her heart, as we all do.

"You are our son-in-law and we love you as part of our family. She was the best daughter we could have asked for and always looked out for us and everyone. We are truly broken and will never forget our beautiful girl. RIP my angel. Xx."

Dani's brother Andrew wrote: "Thank you so much for the love you showed her Tom. You were the partner she needed and deserved. We love you."

