David Muir shares expansive glimpse into lavish $7million estate

David Muir is mostly identifiable to fans and loyal viewers delivering some of the hardest hitting news of the day on World News Tonight.

MORE: David Muir shares heartbreaking new images following Texas school shooting

However, he does occasionally share glimpses into how he chooses to unwind, posting a new clip from his beautiful $7million estate.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: David Muir's glimpse into his lavish home

The TV host simply showed off the sprawling grounds outside his home with his beloved dog Axel making an appearance, looking at the horses in front of them.

The birds could be heard chirping in the background of the serene clip, showing how peaceful of a time David was able to have while home for the weekend.

MORE: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa's son in the best way

The TV star purchased the home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, for a whopping $7million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019.

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for David and Axel.

David shared a peek at the expansive grounds surrounding his home

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years restoring it.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time.

MORE: David Muir close to tears as he reports on horrific Texas school shooting

MORE: David Muir receives incredible honor as he returns to beloved home

The anchor rarely shares glimpses into his home, but often leaves quite the impression when he does, recently also making fans see double with an adorable picture alongside Axel.

They both sat on the sofa with their hands crossed together, with David also giving Axel a sly look as he wrote: "We cross our paws together."

The ABC star has a lavish home that he shares with his dog Axel

David has shared other occasional glimpses into his home as well, showing off some of the modern and minimalistic aesthetic that he has adopted.

Sometimes, he has also added a hilarious bent to his posts, once just sharing a picture of a well-worn chair in one of his rooms during the holiday season, saying: "Spent hours on this. Merry merry."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.