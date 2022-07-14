Gwen Stefani stuns in mini dress and mesh catsuit in latest music video The Hollaback Girl singer's still got it

Gwen Stefani gave fans a glimpse at the fashion she rocked for her newly released video for Light My Fire alongside Sean Paul and Shenseea.

MORE: Gwen Stefani says dyslexia has helped her creative process

The singer turned up the heat in a see-through skin-baring catsuit made out of mesh fishnets that went from her neck to her feet.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Gwen Stefani serenade husband Blake Shelton live on stage for special celebration

She covered up in a green, black, and yellow mini dress with a corseted top and a patched skirt that even featured a tail with tartan fabric.

Gwen finished off her look with black and green boots and waist-length dreadlocks, and she couldn't have looked more incredible.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares insight into difficulty with stunning Met Gala outfit

"The music video for Light My Fire is finally out!!" she captioned a post with photos from the making of the video. "I had so much fun on set with @duttypaul and @shenseea shooting this video."

Her fans immediately began gushing over her new look, dropping heart and flame emojis galore, with one even saying: "Wow!!! Amazing!!! Looove it!!!"

Gwen rocked fishnets and a mini dress for the Light My Fire music video

Another wrote: "YOU ARE THE ROCK STEADY QUEEN FOREVER," with a third adding: "No Doubt Vibes," and a fourth also commenting: "OMG!!!! You are an actual FIRE in the video LOVE IT!"

Her edgy appearance comes just days after she celebrated a magical milestone with her husband, Blake Shelton.

MORE: Gwen Stefani looks fabulous in red bikini top and fishnets in glamorous new photo

MORE: Gwen Stefani's sons receive message from dad Gavin Rossdale and sister Daisy Lowe while apart

The couple rang in their one-year wedding anniversary on 3 July and both posted throwbacks to their special day.

Gwen kicked things off with a video clip compilation of several moments from their nuptials, including when Blake lifted her veil and their first dance, set to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

Gwen and Blake celebrated their one-year anniversary

"1 year down, forever to go," she wrote while tagging her husband, and he reciprocated by commenting: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Blake also shared a photograph from their wedding day while they were in the midst of their first dance, completely overwhelmed with emotion.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.