GMA's James Longman gets married in intimate ceremony - see the first photo of the happy couple! The ABC star said "I do"

It's a big moment for one of Good Morning America's own, as frequent GMA and ABC News correspondent James Longman has tied the knot.

MORE: Lara Spencer looks glamorous in cut-out dress as she bumps into GMA co-star on vacation

The journalist took to social media to share the news with a photo alongside now husband Alex Brannan as they walked out of the courthouse hand in hand.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks incredible career milestone on GMA

He wrote: "Mr and Mr! Small disclaimer: this was just the legal bit. Just thought it would be romantic to come back from Ukraine and make it official. Big fun wedding next year for all our family and friends :)"

James was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from his many GMA and ABC colleagues, including Kaylee Hartung, Eva Pilgrim, David Muir, and Gio Benitez.

MORE: Ginger Zee supports Robin Roberts' special assignment on GMA

His close friend Amy Robach wrote: "Yesssss!!!!! This makes me so happy - congratulations you two beautiful people," with Lara Spencer adding: "So happy for you," with a slew of heart emojis.

James revealed he got married to fiancé Alex on Sunday

Ginger Zee penned: "Oh how beautiful! Best wishes to the official new couple and so many years of celebrations to come," and Dr. Jennifer Ashton also commented: "Ahhhhhhhh SO happy for you! Congrats to you both!"

The British journalist tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday with his fiancé of two years, having been together for over five.

MORE: Jennifer Ashton gets her GMA co-stars talking with latest photos from her getaway

MORE: GMA fans react to big first for Gio Benitez as co-stars remain absent

He popped the question to Alex back in June of 2020, sharing the sweet video of his proposal in the garden of their home during quarantine.

"We're engaged! I asked Alex in the garden while his mum filmed, trying to stop his nephew from running over to us. And then the rest of the family came over. There was quite a lot of crying," he wrote.

The two got engaged in June of 2020

James has been a popular face among ABC viewers for a while now as their foreign correspondent, having become more prominent over the past few months for his coverage in Ukraine during the war.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.