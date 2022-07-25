Savannah Guthrie has unpredicted 'baby talk' chat with co-star Hoda Kotb in fun Today segment The Today show is never quiet!

Savannah Guthrie was missing her partner-in-crime Hoda Kotb on Today last week, but on Monday's show they were back together again.

The pair were joined by Sheinelle Jones and Tom Llamas for the majority of the program, and in one segment things took an unpredicted turn as they discussed the topic of "baby talk".

Savannah explained to viewers and her co-stars that a new study has found that the notion of baby talk is universal, and that it has a positive impact on the baby's learning development.

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into family life away from work

At one point, Hoda turned to Savannah and asked her whether she and her husband Mike Feldman chat to each other in baby talk. "Would I do it to Mike? No!" Savannah replied swiftly.

They then turned to Tom, who said: "My mom still talks to me in baby talk and the results have been off the charts.

"Do you want us to talk to you in baby talk Tommy?" Savannah replied laughing, as Sheinelle then ended the segment for the commercial, telling viewers: "We'll be right back!" as Savannah echoed: "Oh yes we will, oh yes we will!"

A new study has found that baby talk is universal. pic.twitter.com/vjBItVDrgt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 25, 2022

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb opened up about "baby talk" on Today

Hoda had enjoyed some time off work last week, while Savannah has also taken some of the summer off to spend with her family.

Hoda is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. Savannah, meanwhile, is mom to her two children Vale and Charles, who she shares with husband Mike.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are both working moms

Both being working moms on a busy morning news show results in the pair often coming to each other for advice. The pair spoke about supporting each other at work during an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine. "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," Hoda revealed.

"And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

