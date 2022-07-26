Jenna Bush Hager delivers hilarious on-air farewell speech to beloved dessert The NBC star sure was passionate

Food has always been a big topic of discussion on Today with Hoda and Jenna, whether it's talking about cheat meals or trying out new dishes.

However, Jenna Bush Hager was particularly affected when she learned that Klondike's Chocolate Tacos were to be discontinued.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame

On the latest episode of the show, she delivered an impassioned speech celebrating the dessert to Hoda Kotb, and it was as dramatic as could be.

"Goodbye, to this beautiful chocolate cone taco, filled with delicious ice cream and a few nuts," she said as she tore into one and the camera cut to black and white, with Hoda encouraging her.

Sweeping music played as Jenna bit into one of the tacos in slow motion and continued: "This deserves a memorial. And we will celebrate it today."

"Oh, it's sad," Hoda joked as Jenna implored it to "rest in peace" and asked for tissues to help wipe them off. "Can we have a kleenex y'all because…"

Jenna bid farewell to the choco tacos

"I just can't believe something in the shape of a taco that has chocolate and the perfect proportion of ice cream…" she said before cutting off her sentence to grab a tissue that was hanging from the ceiling.

Hoda tried to keep up the charade with her co-star but eventually was left in hysterics as she watched Jenna carry on, saying: "We've lost it."

"We will miss you," Jenna emotionally added, pretending to sob. "And as we lay you down on your plate grave, we say may you rest in peace."

A video of the entire segment was shared on the show's social media page and capped it off with a picture of the chocolate taco, writing: "RIP 1980s-2022."

Discussions around food often abound on the Fourth Hour

"Resident taco lover @jennabhager sends a fond farewell to the #chocotaco in a speech that moved us to tears. The tasty treat has been discontinued after nearly 40 years on the market. We love and miss you already," the caption for the clip read.

