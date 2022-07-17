Jenna Bush Hager looks stunning in loved-up beach photo with husband Henry Hager The Today star is living her best life!

Jenna Bush Hager made the most of her weekend and the warm weather, spending the day on the beach.

The Today star took to Instagram on Saturday to share some stunning photos from her outing, including a loved-up snap with her husband Henry Hager.

The pair were all smiles as they posed for a selfie while taking a boat ride, and Jenna captioned it: "Loving part 2."

VIDEO: Today's Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame

The Read with Jenna star and her husband live in New York with their three young children, Mila, Poppy and Hal.

The family enjoyed a week away together earlier in the month, with Jenna sharing some seriously sweet snapshots from their trip on social media.

While Jenna was off work, her co-star Hoda Kotb hosted the show with sub hosts including Michelle Collins and Justin Sylvester.

Jenna is incredibly close to her Today co-stars, and recently opened up about working on the NBC daytime show while talking to HELLO!.

Jenna Bush Hager shared a lovely photo on the beach with her husband Henry Hager

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted.

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

Jenna is also close with Savannah Guthrie, and told us: "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like, 'Put on something more goth'. "It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

The Today star certainly made the most of her weekend!

Jenna, like Hoda and Savannah, is a mom to young children and working with fellow working parents is also a blessing. "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church."

The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda and ask for advice," she said. "I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

