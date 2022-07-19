Jenna Bush Hager shares impossibly sweet confession about her marriage They still got it!

Jenna Bush Hager met her husband, Henry Hager, nearly twenty years ago, when he was working as a campaign staffer for her father, George W. Bush, but their spark has come nowhere near to fizzling out!

The star opened up about her relationship to good friend and co-host Hoda Kotb during 4th Hour on Today, maintaining that the two are stronger than ever.

The conversation was spurred when the two hosts were discussing the music video for Harry Styles' new hit song, Late Night Talking, which led the best-selling author to divulge some sweet details about her own late nights with her husband.

She explained: "Even when Henry and I kind of have a good late night talk, we're like, "We still got it.'"

Hoda concurred that the two in fact have an unbreakable bond, smiling as she insisted: "You do still got it."

Jenna gave some extra special and heartfelt insight into her relationship's dynamic, explaining: "You know what I mean, you're like, okay, we still like each other enough to like, not go to bed at 8:33pm," before going on to joke: "We pushed it to 9:33pm!"

Jenna's sweet marriage confession

Her co-star went on to make the conversation even more emotional as she offered her a heartwarming reminder, endearingly telling Jenna: "Remember, your love is…"

Before she could finish, the mom-of-three grew coy, quipping: "No, don't – please don't embarrass me," before the two concluded the sentence, stating that Jenna and Henry's love is "pure."

The couple have been married since 2008

Fans were quick to rave about the adorable confession, writing: "Jenna is so genuine. Love listening to her," and: "That's very special Jenna, hold on to that," as well as: "Don't be embarrassed about having such a wonderful gift!"

Jenna and Henry wed in 2008 at her family's estate in Crawford, Texas. They went on to have three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal.

