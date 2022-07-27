Laverne Cox's twin brother revealed as M Lamar, who shares heartwarming words about his sister We are tearing up

Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox’s twin brother is revealed as M Lamar on hit game show.

The identity of yet another famous relative was revealed on the most recent episode of ABC's Claim to Fame. One of the cast members, Lark, selected X for the guess-off and accurately identified the 50-year-old as Laverne Cox's relative. X revealed that M Lamar is his real name.

After being eliminated off the show, M Lamar came forward to admit he is the twin brother of Laverne Cox, an actress who is nominated for an Emmy.

M Lamar took a minute after his elimination to emotionally speak about his sister and the impact she had on him and others, with the most endearing words.

He said: “I have so much respect for my sister. I’ve never really spoken about her, but since she’s the reason why I’m here I want to say in front of the world, I love her so much.”

“I think she is the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met. She has endured all kinds of insanity and continues to. She continues to stand with so much dignity and pride and go forward and be an inspiration for so many people.”

He goes on to explain that the Inventing Anna actress has paved the way for Black trans celebrities adding: “Her success is so much bigger than her. The number of Black trans actresses who are on the covers of magazines, who are starring in television shows, all of that did not exist before my sister. And I just want to thank her and praise her.”

Laverne took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her brother’s sweet words, writing a beautiful paragraph to show her gratitude.

She wrote: “I am an immensely blessed woman in a plethora of ways. One of the most important is that I have known my brother @lamar_m_lamar my entire life. I don't have words to express what his words here broadcast on @claimtofameabc last night mean to me. My brother's love, support and counsel are part of the reason I am who I am.”

The four-time Emmy award winner continued: “And this reaffirms for me that there is a God, a higher power, a blessed energy force bigger than us. Thank you M, my brilliant, talented, charismatic, visionary, revolutionary, Negro Gothic (a term he coined. Get into it yuh!) genius twin sibling! Thank you God! #TransIsBeautiful #claimtofame #siblings #twins #UnconditionalLove.”

Their relationship is so pure with one fan commenting: “You have opened doors you are not even aware of. Your brother's tribute is beautiful. You deserve your flowers.”

