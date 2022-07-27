Blake Shelton shares personal news in emotional message to fans

Blake Shelton shared some personal news with fans this week that left him feeling emotional.

The country music singer was inundated with sweet words from his followers after he revealed the extremely touching gift he received from his good friend and NASCAR diver Jimmie Johnson.

Jimmie presented Blake with a commemorative military NASCAR helmet featuring his late father, Dick Shelton, who served in the honor guard in Korea just after the Korean War.

Sharing some photos of the helmet, Blake wrote: "I have been blessed in my lifetime to have received some incredible gifts and awards and things that will always mean a lot to me."

He added: "But on a personal level this just might top them all. Thank you @jimmiejohnson. It is an honor and a privilege to call you my friend." Jimmie was quick to respond to Blake's message, writing: "Thanks my friend, the honor and privilege was all mine."

Blake was touched by the thoughtful gift

Blake's followers also rushed to comment with kind words, with one writing: "It is a wonderful gift. It is an honor for you to have gotten. Cherish it forever. The picture is beautiful." A second said: "Wow that's awesome bless Jimmie Johnson and your special friendship it means a lot to you both. God bless you both Blake Shelton and Jimmie Johnson."

The helmet was designed by Blake and Jimmie for the Indy 500, which took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

Thank you #Indy500!!!! What a weekend... wish my dad was able to see that. Thank you @JimmieJohnson for letting him and my brother have a spot on your helmet. Thinking about them extra today along with all the heroes who have served our country. pic.twitter.com/QVFen0HBEO — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 30, 2022

Blake's late dad and brother featured on the helmet

In honor of those who lost their lives serving their country, Blake and Jimmie created a "Helmet of Heroes" which featured both of their veteran family members. As well as Blake's dad, his brother, Richie, was also in the Army.

Richie sadly passed away in 1990 aged just 24 after a tragic car accident. His dad, meanwhile, died in 2012 aged 71.

Following his death, Blake canceled several tour dates, writing on his website: "I appreciate your understanding during this difficult time and thank you for all your prayers. Your support means the world to me. I love you guys."

