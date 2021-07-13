Noel Fielding surprises fans with details of 'accident' at his family home The father-of-two revealed all on Instagram

Noel Fielding took to Instagram this week to share details of a recent accident – but it wasn't what fans were expecting!

The Great British Bake Off host is an avid painter and posted a snapshot of his most recent artwork, an abstract and colourful piece. "Detail of another new painting accident [crying laughing emoji]," he joked in the caption.

Noel's followers were certainly impressed with the outcome, with some even attempting to guess the inspiration behind the painting. "Is this spongebob?!" one asked, while a second echoed: "Spongebob inspired?!"

"Excellent accident," a third follower added, and a fourth simply told the star: "So much talent."

Noel shared a snapshot of his latest artwork with fans on Instagram

Noel, 48, frequently uses his Instagram to showcase his art and will only occasionally give fans an insight into his private life. The star lives in Highgate with his partner, Radio X presenter Lliana Bird, and their two children.

Dali, who was named after Noel's favourite surrealist artist Salvador Dali, was born in the spring of 2018. The couple's second daughter Iggy arrived in October last year.

The star and his partner Lliana

Noel and Lliana keep their two young children out of the spotlight, but following Dali's arrival in 2018, he spoke for the first time about his experience of fatherhood.

Chatting about his daughter on The Jonathan Ross Show, Noel said: "I don't know how that happened, look at my pointy visage! She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day.

"It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way I've been in training for this moment all my life."

The couple are proud parents to two daughters

Meanwhile, Noel looks set to return to GBBO later on this year after taking some time off following the birth of little Iggy. His co-host Matt Lucas is certainly looking forward to his return. He previously said of the Mighty Boosh star: "I just have fun and I love working with Noel. He's so funny.

"We've both been in double acts – we're used to being in that dynamic. So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go, 'Oh actually, I've thought of this joke, but you have it.' Noel is really generous like that. He comes up with very funny things for me to say."

