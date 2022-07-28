This Morning's Phillip Schofield mourns death of 'wonderful friend' The TV star has paid tribute on Instagram

Phillip Schofield has taken to Instagram to share some sad news with his fans.

The This Morning star – who is currently on a summer break from the show – posted a touching tribute on his Stories as he expressed his sorrow.

Phillip, 60, shared a throwback snapshot showing him with the late actor Bernard Cribbins.

The pair appear to have been shooting together, with both wearing ear defenders, and Bernard pointing his finger at Phillip's cheek while the presenter beams for the camera.

Phillip paid tribute to his 'wonderful' friend

He sweetly wrote: "I'm so sad that my wonderful and achingly funny friend Bernard Cribbins has died. The only person my dad was impressed that I knew," he admitted.

On Thursday, Bernard's agent confirmed that the star had passed away at the age of 93. His career spanned over several decades, including narrating the 1970s children's show The Wombles.

Bernard Cribbins has sadly passed away at the age of 93

He also played Doctor Who's companion Tom Campbell in the 1966 film Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. He returned to the show 41 years later in the revived TV series, starring as Wilfred Mott, the grandad of Catherine Tate's character Donna.

His agent released a statement which read: "He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack's Boat.

His career spanned several decades

"He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year. Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him."

Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies led the tributes, posting a picture of him on set, while saying: "I'm so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world."

Russell T. Davies also paid tribute

In a 2014 interview with the Guardian, Bernard gave his thoughts on what makes him such a renowned storyteller.

"Well, I think I'm a good actor, without being boastful," he said. "I have an array of voices. And intensity is a word you might use. Engage with that little figure on the other side of the lens."

