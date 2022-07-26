Kyra Sedgwick stuns in purple during PDA-filled date with Kevin Bacon The Footloose star has been married for over 30 years

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for over 30 years – and their love is stronger than ever.

MORE: Kevin Bacon supported by daughter Sosie following deaths of co-stars

The Hollywood couple put on an amorous display at the premiere of Kevin's new film, They/Them, at the closing night of the 2022 Outfest LA LGBTQ+ Film Festival on Sunday – and Kyra looked so proud of her husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

Walking the red carpet at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, Kyra was pictured lovingly gazing at Kevin as they wrapped their arms around each other while posing for photos.

At one point, the actress affectionately nuzzled her head against Kevin's shoulder as she displayed their love for all to see.

MORE: Kevin Bacon announces exciting career news and fans can't wait

SEE: Kevin Bacon surprises fans with incredible swimming pool at family home

Both Kevin and Kyra made sure to dress the part for their special date night, too. Kevin looked dapper in a gray plaid suit, while Kyra stunned in a lavender-colored, long-sleeved midi dress that cinched in at the waist.

Kyra looked so proud of her husband

Kevin's film is an upcoming slasher movie in which he stars as Owen Whistler, head of Camp Whistler, a terrifying conversion therapy camp.

In the movie, Owen soon comes head-to-head with Jordan, a trans and non-binary teen who made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate themself after attending the camp.

As Jordan and their fellow campers rebel against Owen and his staff’s horrifying methods of 'treatment', several murders begin to happen, resulting in Jordan investigating the camp and its many secrets.

The couple both looked incredible for their date night

Kevin and Kyra have been married since September 1988 and share two children, Travis and Sosie Bacon, who are also in the entertainment industry.

The couple have their own respective careers but have also worked together on several occasions, including Space Oddity, which Kyra directed, and Kevin starred in.

Travis, meanwhile, worked on the music for the sci-fi film. Speaking of the various times she's worked with her family, the actress admitted to HELLO! on the red carpet at Tribeca Film Festival in June: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.