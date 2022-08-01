Debbie Gibson returns to childhood home in new TV series Debbie will star in Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Pop icon Debbie Gibson looks incredible in a white crop tee and blue shirt in a new video for her appearance on CBS series Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Debbie will revisit her childhood home in season two of the show, reminiscing about the place where she first found fame and how fans would stand outside the property screaming her name.

WATCH: Debbie Gibson chats to HELLO! from her Las Vegas home

The 51-year-old rocked athleisure wear for the visit where she was joined by host Nischelle turner as they knocked on the door of the home in Long Island, and were welcomed by the current owners.

"This is so crazy," she exclaimed, revealing she shared a bedroom with her sister Denise before moving into her own room.

"There would always be kids on the weekend honking their horns and blasting my music, and yelling 'we love you Debbie Gibson,' right out that window!" she shared.

The episode will see Debbie give her long time friend and manager Heather Moore's home a ranch-style renovation. Nicole Scherzinger, Shaquille O'Neal and Kandi Burruss, among others, will also give loved ones home renovations.

Debbie's appearance comes after she embarked on a month-long The Body Remembers tour in America.

In June Debbie spoke to HELLO! from her home in Las Vegas and revealed the remarkably down-to-earth secrets to her incredibly youthful appearance and chatted about exercise, diet and even plastic surgery.

"Here's what's so funny," she said. "I would love to tell you that I have all this willpower with food. But on the contrary. I love pizza and donuts."

However, Debbie has navigated a series of health concerns over the years, from Lymes disease to debilitating gut issues, meaning she has to be very mindful in her approach to food.

"I promote Dr. Kelly Anne's bone broth because I have legitimately loved bone broth my whole life. I need to find ways of not bombarding my system," and this means that she doesn't overindulge.

"Nutrition is so important to how you look and I don't mean weight," she admits. "It's about being clear. I don't eat giant plates of food because my body can't handle it. I end up with fatigue or pain or other unpleasant symptoms."