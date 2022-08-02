Michael Strahan inspires fans with touching statement about getting rejected He always knows how to motivate his followers!

With a lengthy and varied career, from football to television hosting, Michael Strahan has learned a thing or two about rejection and having to adapt to different unexpected situations.

The star has plenty of useful lessons under his belt, having been in the spotlight for nearly thirty years, and fans of his love when the former football player uses his experience to motivate and inspire them.

His motivational speeches only get more and more insightful, and his latest is no exception, as he opens up about rejection and dealing with sudden change.

"There's never gonna be a yes for everything," he stated, before explaining: "I don't think anyone is brilliant enough to hear the answer 'yes' for every idea or everything that they try."

He reasoned: "I just think that's being realistic," as he gave fans some thoughtful advice about rejection.

The Good Morning America host said: "But when you do get a lot of no's, and when you do get maybe one yes, maximize that one yes. Do your best at it because at the end of the day, you have to look at yourself with pride, and [know] that you put everything that you had into the opportunity you were given."

The host's message was full of useful insight

His words were full of wisdom, as he continued to state: "If things work out, great, and you are going to get a lot of credit for a lot of hard work for that, yes."

Sharing his advice for when one doesn't get what they hoped for, he inspired followers by telling them: "And if they don't, you can still feel great about it because you know you still put in the hard work and you did your best and now it's time to pivot and move on to the next thing."

Michael's positive outlook is just what viewers need to start their mornings

He captioned the motivational video with: "Maximize that one yes and be ready to pivot when a NO gets in your way."

Fans were quick to express they had taken his advice to heart, writing: "Thank you, needed that," and: "Well said Michael!" as well as: "Yes... thank you for the inspiration."

