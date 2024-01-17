Michael Strahan enjoys well-deserved spa break as he shares new family photos with heartfelt message

Michael Strahan made sure that his beloved mother had a day to remember as he celebrated her birthday this week.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a number of pictures from his mom Louise's special day, which saw the doting son treat her to a spa day.

The well-deserved pamper seemed to be a hit with both of them, as they were all smiles as they posed for a picture in their slippers by a heated swimming pool.

Michael Strahan and his beloved mom Louise at the spa

Other pictures from the post included one of Louise's jaw-dropping birthday cake.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "Happy birthday to my momma!! So much fun celebrating you! Momma got a spa day and a great meal!! Love you, Lou!!"

Michael Strahan's mom's birthday cake

Fans were quick to wish Louise many happy returns, while other commented on the sweet bond the pair clearly have. Michael and Louise's mother-son trip is more than needed, following a stressful few months for their family.

Earlier this month, Michael and his teenage daughter Isabella, 19, gave an emotional joint interview on Good Morning America, as they told Robin Roberts that Isabella had been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, which can be viewed in the video below.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella opened up about her brain cancer diagnosis on GMA

Doctors successfully removed a medulloblastoma, a malignant tumor, in her cerebellum, back in October, and during this time, Michael took a leave of absence from work to be by his daughter's side.

Following the surgery, Isabella faced a rigorous rehabilitation process that re-taught her how to walk. Now, Isabella is opening up about her journey and the next steps, which include chemotherapy in February, on a new YouTube channel.

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor

This series not only serves as a personal chronicle but also aims to benefit Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in North Carolina. It is here that Isabella will begin her chemotherapy treatment.

“It’s been a long six weeks and I’m very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you,” she shared with her viewers.

© Instagram Isabella ringing the bell on her last day of treatment

The day marked by the ringing of the bell was a culmination of Isabella's resilience and strength. Her family, including her twin sister Sophia, was there to support her, bringing flowers and balloons to celebrate this significant achievement.

“So excited to ring that bell… Never thought I’d be ringing the bell,” Isabella said.

Sharing how proud he is of Isabella, Michael said during his interview with co-star and good friend, Robin: "I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," maintaining: "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."

