Miranda Lambert leaves fans saddened after WE Fest performance is canceled last minute The country music star shared a statement

Miranda Lambert was flooded with messages from her fans who were left sad after she was forced to cancel her performance at WE Fest on Friday.

The singer was due to take the stage at the largest country music and camping festival in the US, but the safety of everyone attending was put in jeopardy due to the weather.

Taking to Instagram, Miranda wrote: "Well damn it@wesfestmn... the weather sure was actin up tonight.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert's rise to fame

So sad that we cannot play for y'all!! Hope to see y'all down the road again soon. Please stay safe." She added a pink heart emoji and fans immediately began to comment on their disappointment.

"I ONLY came all the way here to see her!!!! So extremely bummed," commented one, while a second said: "OMG please stay safe, so sad but glad everyone is ok," and a third asked: "What happened? How sad for everyone."

There were crying face emojis and plenty of love hearts too as fans voiced their upset but thanked her for updating them.

Miranda delivered the upsetting news on Instagram

Miranda's message comes hot on the heels of her return to work following a well-deserved break with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The pair took to Instagram to celebrate the end of an epic road trip and their sunset snapshot looked like they had an announcement to make.

In the image, Miranda and Brendan were sharing an intimate kiss with her hand - which bore her wedding bands - gently placed on his cheek.

Miranda and Brendan recently returned from an epic road trip

Had they not already been married, fans could be forgiven for thinking it was an engagement snapshot.

She captioned the photo: "Meet me in Montana forever. Thanks to Gwennie's family for the great hang and high note to end on. What an amazing trip. ( thanks to @jed_i_night for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou) Best summer ever #airstreamdreams #tourist."

