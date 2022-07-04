Miranda Lambert celebrates the Fourth of July with a flirtatious sundress that reveals her long legs Country music star said ‘these boots are made for walkin’

American country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert looks stunning in latest Instagram video showcasing her flirty outfit for the holiday weekend.

The American star struts in white cowboy boots and her country-esque blue wrapped midi, repping her brand, Idyllwind. The sleeveless dress is dotted with stars and tassels, perfect attire ahead of Fourth of July celebrations.

Miranda wrote: “Señorita need to have a little fun this holiday weekend! Outfit by @idyllwind #happy4thofjuly #actinup.”

VIDEO: Miranda rocks cowgirl dress from her Idyllwind line

The star looks powerful in her walk as she poses in the ultimate cowgirl look to her song ‘actin up’ in front of what is said to be a 65 Chevy Malibu.

Fans of the singer are loving her confidence as well as her music, with one commenting: “Love this song from Miranda…. She’s too amazing.”

Idyllwind was started by Miranda in September 2018, and it seems she is still the brand’s biggest supporter. And of course it has provided her with the perfect outfit to have an enjoyable Fourth of July.

The country singer most recently also collaborated with Walmart to launch her own line of home products. The Wanda June Home collection, which is named after her mother and grandmother, has over 80 things for the kitchen, bar, and home, the bulk of which are under $30. Some examples of these items include fringed cushions and camper mugs with amusing quotes.

"Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny," shared Miranda.

"They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand."

Miranda's husband Brendan McLoughlin joined her in the advertising campaign.

Miranda's youth served as the inspiration for the Wanda June Home line, which she promoted alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

