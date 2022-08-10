Simon Cowell opens up about mourning the death of beloved AGT stars The AGT family has faced difficult losses this year

Throughout its seventeen seasons, the judges at America's Got Talent have been witness to some epic moments and incredible wins, but they have also experienced heartbreaking losses.

Simon Cowell, often known for his icy and straightforward demeanor, was recently unexpectedly candid about how much it has affected him to experience the passing of so many of its contestants through the years.

Speaking with People Magazine, the star opened up about mourning the death of Nolan Neal, as well as Nightbirde, whose real name was Jane Marczewski.

Nolan died aged 41 on 18 July, though authorities have not yet determined the cause of death. The Nashville-based musician appeared on Season 15 of America's Got Talent as well as on seasons ten and eleven of The Voice.

He had previously revealed during his audition for AGT in 2020 that he was in recovery from addiction, and said he hadn't touched "the hard stuff" in 15 years.

Speaking of the tragic passing of several contestants, Simon admitted: "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years."

Nolan was known for his song Lost

He added: "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."

"At that moment, it's like, 'What can I say?'" he questioned, before stating: "The unfortunate thing is it's happened too many times and every time it happens, it's hard."

Season 17 of AGT sees Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews alongside Simon

He also acknowledged contestant Nightbirde's tragic four-year battle with cancer, of which she died. She had been a part of AGT's season 16.

Simon confessed: "After the last three years, it's been tough. And then, you think everything's OK and then something hits you like a story like that and it's hard. But all I can say is, what I've learned from this, is that you just take every day as it is and you try and stay positive, you try and stay healthy."

