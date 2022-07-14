Katie Holmes looks divine in knitted mini skirt and matching stockings The Dawson's Creek star looked incredible

Katie Holmes left her fans in awe when she shared a stunning new photo of herself posing in a dreamy three-piece co-ord.

The 43-year-old looked sensational on the cover of DuJour Magazine, which saw her posing on a ledge wearing a white, mesh turtleneck, knitted mini skirt, and matching ribbed stockings that highlighted her incredibly long legs.

Katie looked almost angelic in the divine photo, letting her outfit do all the talking as she kept her accessories minimal with just dainty earrings and a few rings.

Her brunette locks cascaded down her shoulders and she ran her hand through her hair as she gave a sweet smile to the camera.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Katie's fans went wild over her look, with many commenting with flame and heart emojis. One said: "So beautiful!!!" A second joked: "What a gorgeous photo! So beautiful." A third added: "OMG absolutely a very beautiful woman."

Katie looked gorgeous in her white three-piece

Katie's appearance comes after she made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III at The Moth Ball 25th Anniversary Gala in May. Their date night came one month after they confirmed their romance with a PDA-packed stroll through Central Park.

Bobby is Katie's first public romance since she split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in May 2021. They dated for around eight months, and Katie even declared her love for him in a rare move on Instagram.

Katie is loved up with new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

To mark her 42nd birthday in December, Katie re-shared a post from Emilio, which read: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!"

To which Katie responded in her comments: "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

Katie previously dated Jamie Foxx for six years and was married to Tom Cruise before that. They divorced in 2012 and share 16-year-old daughter, Suri.

