Newly-single Christine McGuinness beams with joy following shock split from husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness appeared in high spirits as she stepped out to support the Lionesses at the Women's Euro 2022 final on Sunday afternoon.

Taking to Instagram, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star shared an upbeat snap inside Wembley stadium. Beaming for the camera, the 34-year-old looked flawless in her casual getup comprised of distressed jeans and a white halter neck top which did well to accentuate her curvy figure.

The blonde beauty elevated her look with a touch of glamorous makeup and some sparkly jewellery. Christine wore her wavy hair down around her shoulders for a relaxed, fuss-free appearance.

Bursting with positivity, she captioned her post: "Women supporting women, going against the grain, doing what they love, believing in themselves, fighting for equality, and our country getting behind them shouting 'Yes girls'"

Christine was positively glowing on Sunday

Christine's fans went wild in the comment section with one writing: "Looking like a goddess" while a second remarked: "You are so amazing, stay strong my beautiful lady."

Echoing the star's uplifting message, a third fan penned: "We couldn't agree more Christine. Come on the Lionesses" while a fourth added: "Girl power… good on the England girls… well done you."

The model was joined by her friend Caroline Chung

The model's buoyant appearance comes in the wake of her shock split from ex-husband, Paddy McGuinness. Earlier this month, the couple announced their decision to split after 15 years together.

Posting a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts, the duo penned: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

Paddy and Christine share three children together

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

Christine and Paddy, 48, are proud parents to Penelope, nine, Felicity, six, and Leo, nine.

