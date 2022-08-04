Lady A postpone tour as Charles Kelley begins 'journey to sobriety'

Lady A has postponed their tour, sharing the emotional news that band member Charles Kelley was beginning a "journey to sobriety".

Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles said in a statement on social media that the decision to push their Request Line Tour to 2023 was "hard but important" as they are a "family".

"We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," it began.

"We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

They continued: "It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.⁣⁣"

The band revealed that updated tour dates would be coming soon, adding: "We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet."

Charles will begin a 'journey to sobriety'

They were next set to perform in Memphis, TN on 20 August.

They previously told HELLO! how much they love performing live for fans, especially festival shows.

"I definitely feel like the outdoor festivals are all about the whole experience," singer Hillary Scott shared. "As a fan, going to those shows it's all about just who you go with, you gather with your friends and you either want to sit in the seats or you want to sit on the lawn, it kind of depends on the vibe of the group."

She added: "So, for us, from the artists' perspective, we definitely play to a higher energy."

Revealing that music lovers will hear a back catalog that will include several of their best-loved hits, Hillary added: "You play all the songs that everybody knows because everyone is a part of making this night fun and being a moment. You definitely keep the energy up and want to create those moments."