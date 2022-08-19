Paramedics visit Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia home before wedding

Ben Affleck's Georgia home was visited by an ambulance on Friday, the day before his wedding to Jennifer Lopez, after his mom fell off the property's deck and cut her leg.

MORE: Ben Affleck makes huge personal decision after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Pictures published by the Daily Mail show the vehicle on the Riceboro property after Ben reportedlty found her outside. The ambulance carrying his mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, and Ben received a police escort to the hospital around noon local time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

Ben and Jen are set to celebrate their wedding with friends and family this weekend in Georgia, but the festivities were cut short as his mom was rushed to the local hospital.

Jen and Ben were both pictured outside the building, with Ben smoking a cigarette as they awaited news.

Jen was dressed casually in a Dior check dress and Ben wore a simple tee and shorts. His mom was also pictured in a wheelchair with a bandage around her leg.

Ben, 50, and Jennifer, 52, legally married in Las Vegas in July but will honor their love in front of their blended family on Saturday.

Sources in the city of Savannah had previously shared that the mom-of-two was "glowing" as she visited a spa ahead of the big day.

Speaking to People magazine, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor shared that "the group was so low-key and gracious," and Jennifer was "absolutely flawless".

The happy couple will exchange vows for the second time at Ben's incredible $8million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia, reportedly converting a barn on the property into a spectacular 'chapel' for the ceremony.