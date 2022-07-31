Jennifer Lopez interrupts honeymoon with Ben Affleck for charity gala Jen will be joined by the likes of Leo and Naomi Campbell

Jennifer Lopez is getting back to work after her whirlwind wedding to Ben Affleck. The 53-year-old has been pictured rehearsing for a performance in Italy, which will take place during her honeymoon in Europe with Ben.

The singer is in Capri ahead of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday evening. The performance will see the star rocking a two-piece with animal print, sparkles and feathers, and La Repubblica shared that the custom look will be available for auction after the evening had ended.

Jennifer took part in an entire dress rehearsal before the big celebration which will take place at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery where expected A-list guests include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens.

Diplo, Sofia Carson and Switzerland's DJ Cruz will all also reportedly perform.

Jen and Ben wed in mid-July in Las Vegas. In the weeks since the pair have been celebrating their long-awaited – and twenty years in the making – nuptials, by visiting Paris alongside their blended family.

While the two lovebirds have certainly had some time to themselves with extra special and romantic dinners, two of Ben's three children, Seraphina and Violet, along with Jen's twins Max and Emme have joined them on the continent.

The pair have been honeymooning in Paris

They kicked off their epic vacation with a boat cruise riding along the Seine on Petrus III, a stunning yacht from 1953, and pictures spotted the kids bonding with one another and having the best time.

Plus, while Ben has certainly showered his new wife with plenty of love and attention, he has also made sure to spend some quality time with his daughter as well.

Seraphina, 13, was spotted enjoying lunch with her father in Cyril Lignac's Aux Prés, a bistro in the Left Bank's St. Germain neighborhood.

The kids have been bonding

From there, they continued their Parisian outing with a stop at the iconic Sennelier Art Store, a shop famous for having been Pablo Picasso's preferred shop to get his painting materials.

Meanwhile, Jen took her own teen twins shopping around the city, after which she treated herself to her own epic shopping expedition, having not one but two appointments at Hermès.