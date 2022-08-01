Jennifer Lopez and twins' epic night out ahead of star's performance at Luisa Via Roma x Unicef gala - exclusive The singer is a doting mom to twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez has been living her best life in Europe during her honeymoon with Ben Affleck.

The award-winning singer and actor have moved on from Paris and are now in Capri, Italy, with J-Lo's twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The doting mom was spotted enjoying some quality time on Thursday evening with just her children too ahead of her performance at the Luisa Via Roma x Unicef gala on Saturday night.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez teases exciting news

A source exclusively told HELLO! that J-Lo and Emme and Max were out late on Thursday having dinner at Villa Verde.

The Hustlers star looked "incredibly glamorous" with her hair in a slicked high bun, and wearing a long silk-like kimono.

Ever the doting mom, J-Lo was spotted holding her twins' hands leading them out for the late dinner, looking incredibly happy and glowing.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted out in Italy with her twins on Thursday night

On Saturday, meanwhile, Jennifer's brother-in-law Casey Affleck was out to support her, hosting the auction at the star-studded Luisa Via Roma x Unicef gala.

Jennifer looked as radiant as ever on stage, performing for almost an hour and even did a disco medley that went down a treat with the celebrity-filled audience.

Luisa Via Roma were the hosts of the event, and raised a staggering 8M euros for UNICEF. Michael Kors was also one of the main sponsors of the Luisa Via Roma after-party and attended along with Vanessa Hudgens.

Other guests in attendance included Leonardo DiCaprio, Lara Stone, Edward Enninful, Jared Leto and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Along with JLo performing, the night continued with the live auction of a variety of art pieces and one-of-a-kind luxury items and experiences. Auction highlights included Tony Bennett’s old car, a premiere invite to Leonardo DiCaprio’s new Scorsese film and an AI Data Painting by artist Refik Anadol.

J-Lo performing at the Luisa Via Roma x Unicef gala

Of the event, Paolo Rozera, Executive Director, UNICEF Italia said: "Thanks to LUISAVIAROMA for once again being by our side. Every year, UNICEF faces more and more emergencies and works to ensure not only a peaceful present but also a better future for every child.

Jennifer's brother-in-law Casey Affleck hosted the auction

"This is a great challenge that we can only overcome thanks to the contribution of those who choose to get involved with us, supporting our work and donating.

"These events are precious as they help keep the spotlight on emergencies and situations that we cannot forget and support children in need. Thank you everyone."

