Strictly's Kym Marsh stuns in black bikini in intimate spa photo with husband Scott The couple were married in October

Kym Marsh is gearing up for the start of Strictly Come Dancing.

But before she takes to the dance floor, the actress is making the most of some quality time with her husband, Scott Ratcliff.

Kym, 46, and Army officer Scott enjoyed a romantic weekend away at boutique hotel and spa, The Swan, in the Lake District.

She later shared a series of photos with fans – including one intimate image that showed her cuddled up to Scott in a jacuzzi. A second candid snapshot showed the couple holding hands while lying in bed together.

Kym shared a series of snapshots from her weekend away

Kym wrote in the caption: “We had THE best stay @swanhotelnewbybridge it’s always such a wonderful experience!

“This time we stayed in the Love Nest which had the best view from our bedroom. The most wonderful dinner and exceptional spa treatments. @oto_wellbeing massage was incredible! The perfect way to start Scott’s leave! We cannot wait to get back again! #spa #ad #love #husband.”

The star recently became a grandmother for the second time

The couple’s trip away comes just days after Kym confirmed she has become a grandmother for the second time. She took to social media on Thursday to reveal her son David Cunliffe and his fiancée Courtney have welcomed a baby boy.

Sharing a carousel of black and white photos of the newborn, Kyn proudly wrote: "Introducing… Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe!!! Our beautiful new grandson was welcomed into the world on 17.08.22 weighing a whopping 10lb 7oz!!

Kym and Scott were married in October 2021

"I am so very proud of our future daughter-in-law @courtneyleac for being such a warrior and of our son @cunliffe890 for being the most wonderful supportive partner. You are already incredible parents and he is a very lucky little boy!! We love you so much."

Kym's two eldest children, Emilie and David

She continued: "And to our darling Clay. You are so so loved already by so many and We are so very lucky to be your YaYa and Pop. What adventures you have before you little one, we can't wait to watch you grow… just don't grow up too fast!!! We love you with all of our hearts [heart emoji]."

The former Coronation Street actress is also a grandmother to her daughter Emilie's son, who was born in 2019.

