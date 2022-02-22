Bindi Irwin pays heartbreaking tribute to late dad Steve Irwin on his birthday Steve Irwin passed away in 2006

Bindi Irwin has paid an emotional tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, on what would have been his birthday.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph of her as a little girl standing alongside her dad, as he held onto a snake.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior. Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on."

Bindi's husband Chandler Powell was one of the first to comment, simply posting a love heart emoji in support.

Fans also sent messages, with one writing: "His legacy will always live on through you and your beautiful family's amazing work," while another wrote: "What a sweet memory. Happy birthday to an inspiring, entertaining legend. He was truly one of a kind."

A third added: "Your dad is still such a huge light in so many people's lives. He will live on forever."

Steve tragically passed away in 2006 after being attacked by a sting ray. Bindi recently opened up about what kind of grandfather Steve would have been to her daughter Grace during an interview with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily.

She said: "He [Steve Irwin] would have been over the moon [if he was still alive], to be honest, we keep saying, 'If dad was around we would never see Grace, he would be taking her on all of the adventures so he'd be stoked.'

Bindi with husband Chandler Powell

"I see a lot of that passion that he had in her, she definitely got the Irwin genes and the Powell side as well. She's going to be an action-packed kid, when she starts walking, watch out world."

Bindi and Chandler welcomed baby daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25 2021, and are soon to be celebrating her first birthday, which also happens to be their wedding anniversary.

At the time of her arrival, the doting mom shared a beautiful picture of Grace and wrote: "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

The Irwin family are incredibly close

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

