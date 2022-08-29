Who gets your vote? Meet our #HelloToKindness nominees in HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards It's time to vote!

Preparations for HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards are well and truly underway! Woman's Hour and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani, Britain's Best Walks star Julia Bradbury, Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe, former Loose Women star Saira Khan and HELLO!'s editor in chief Rosie Nixon are this year's judges.

However, they had a very tough job as they gathered inside Corinthia London to pick out finalists for our Star Mum and #Hello2Kindness categories.

WATCH: Meet HELLO!'s fabulous judges at this year's Inspiration Awards

The Inspiration Awards, sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing, is returning on 4 October for its fifth year and celebrates the UK's most selfless and giving individuals.

Last year's winners included Sir Elton John and David Furnish and TV presenters Clara Amfo and Rochelle Humes, with each category honouring people, both famous and otherwise, who have inspired others with their bravery and kindness.

The Star Mum award - which was created to recognise mothers who, while raising their family, still find the time to help others in need - and the #HelloToKindness categories are the only ones voted for by our readers.

Anita will host the ceremony for the second year in a row, and she can't wait to take to the podium. "I'm delighted to be back - what an honour! It's really nice to feel that I'm a part of this family, and what better thing to do than to celebrate amazing women and shine a spotlight on them," she says.

After whittling down the shortlist to three finalists, readers can vote for the #HelloToKindness and Star Mum awards, with the winners getting a luxurious prize including an overnight stay at London’s Great Scotland Yard hotel and a VIP ticket to the star-studded ceremony.

They will also receive a pampering VIP hair and make-up package for the awards before taking home a goody bag worth hundreds of pounds.

"Some of those that we are shortlisting this year really are quite extraordinary and I'm sure they are going to move our readers," Rosie says.

So now, it's over to you, our readers, to decide who gets to be crowned the winners of our Star Mum and #HelloToKindness awards.

Sugar Whatson

Newham-based Sugar, 51, spends her time helping her community, including cooking daily for those in need during the pandemic; creating gift hampers for terminally ill people and single parents at Christmas; dressing up to hand out bears to children and adults with learning difficulties; sending wellbeing and sanitary packages to survivors of domestic violence; and fund-raising to provide meals for people in Gambia. She also provides food packages to low-income families.

Sarah Maile

Sarah qualified as a teacher to help 'educate, equip and empower' young people. The 35-year-old, from Cheshire, now voluntarily runs three youth activism groups, including one focused on female issues and another focusing on anti-racism, while encouraging her pupils to meet local MPs and activitists and create awareness campaigns. She has also started a national campaign to get school uniforms banned in pornography and set up the Be Kind Awards, which recognises kindness in children across the country.

Paul's Place suicide bereavement programme founders, Kath Devlin and Agnes and Joe Williams

The Liverpool-based trio set up Paul's Place, a free suicide bereavement service for the people of Merseyside, after Kath's brother and Agnes and Joe's son - both named Paul - took their lives 22 years apart. Those who are helped by the organisation can access 20 one-to-one counselling sessions and unlimited group support while gaining a supportive place in a community which helps them navigate life after loss. "The service they have built is more than a support group – it's a candle in the dark when your light has gone out," says their colleague Danika, who nominated them.