David Walliams shares incredibly rare personal photos: fans say same thing The BGT star is a father of one

David Walliams prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

But he made an exception this week for a very special reason.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Walliams films inside beautiful London home

David, 50, shared four photographs with his fans on Instagram showing him reading to his goddaughter, Ruby. The pair can be seen snuggled up on the sofa together, with the little girl clearly enjoying her time with her godfather.

READ: David Walliams shares adorable never-before-seen childhood photo​

MORE: BGT judge David Walliams reveals a peek inside his London home

"Reading my picture book with Tony Ross GERONIMO to my goddaughter Ruby who it is dedicated to," David explained in the caption.

David shared a series of snapshots with his goddaughter Ruby

Fans adored the sweet snapshots with one telling the star: "She is a very lucky girl to have you as her Godfather." A second echoed: "Best godfather ever!" while a third said: "Looks like great fun for both of you. Lucky Ruby to have such a talented godfather."

READ: David Walliams causes a stir with very famous dinner date – photos

MORE: David Walliams pays tribute following sad death of beloved BGT star

It is a rare glimpse inside David's home life; he is a father to nine-year-old son Alfred although he has made the decision to keep him out of the spotlight and as such does not share photos online.

David shares his son with ex-wife Lara Stone

In a recent interview with Alesha Dixon for HELLO!, David spoke about his decision to shield his son from the public eye.

"Well, because it's just childhood isn't it?" he said. "Being in the spotlight, I don't see how that would help them. You don't know what they're going to want to do with their lives. What's the point of them being on display, I don't understand it.

READ: David Walliams delights fans as he declares – 'I'm in love'

MORE: David Walliams and Matt Lucas reunite for heartwarming reason

"They might choose to do something completely private with their lives in which case there doesn't seem to be any advantage to it.”

The former couple were married from 2010 until 2015

He continued: "You've got to make your own choices about that sort of thing. I knew what I was getting into, this is what I signed up to. Making a television programme, you know it's different, it's unavoidable and if you're a kid it must be quite hard."

Asked about his proudest dad moment, David replied: "My son turned nine this year. He said he didn't want any presents for his birthday. Instead, he wanted to raise money for children in war torn Ukraine.

"So, we set up a Just Giving Page, I said I would double whatever he raised, and in the end we had a good amount that went straight to UNICEF. I couldn’t have been prouder of him."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.