Helen Skelton shows off natural beauty in stunning at-home post

Helen Skelton looked sensational on Thursday after she took to social media with a beautiful stripped-back selfie.

The Countryfile host, 39, showed off her cascading blonde locks as she posed in a relaxed grey T-shirt whilst donning ultra-natural makeup, advertising Bluey Adventure bus - and fans could not get enough of the star's update.

One fan replied: "You never ever fail to warm our hearts Helen!!! Long may it continue!!!" A second added: "One gorgeous lady."

Others couldn't help but comment on the BBC presenter's iconic blonde tresses and with a third wrote: "Looks great, love your hair like that straight and so long." A fouth added: "What a great mum."

Helen looked sensational

As her sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, prepare for their return to school, Helen has made sure to get some quality time in with her children and on Monday, the doting mother shared the most incredible photo of her and her boys.

In the picture, Helen stood away from the camera, showing off her fabulous open-back black swimsuit whilst the brother-duo sailed off on a large paddle board.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Just like that the eldest two are old enough to pinch my board... Life jackets and eyes on at all times #milestones #lakedays #summer #sup," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Helen was so proud of her boys

Fans rushed to comment on the exciting photo. One wrote: "I bet they're laughing their heads off as they paddle away from you, Helen. You'll have to put your water wings on and have a swim!"

A second added: "Love this," with a raised hand emoji. A third added: "Looking very nice and toned there Helen," with a heart-eyes and red love heart emoji.

The star has had a busy summer and things don't appear to be slowing down after she was named the final star to join the Strictly Come Dancing lineup this year.

The star is a doting mother-of-three

Talking to the BBC about the show, she said: "I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

The former Blue Peter presenter has joined the likes of James Bye, Fleur East and Kym Marsh, who have all confirmed that they will be taking part in the hit show this year.

