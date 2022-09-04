Robin Roberts shares glimpse into Amber Laign's special birthday celebration As sweet as it gets!

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign may not have had the easiest year, but as Amber finally regains her health, the two are celebrating as best they can.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into romantic time away from GMA

The longtime couple are living their best life, and taking a well-deserved vacation throughout Europe.

The host and her partner boarded a stunning luxury yacht nearly ten days ago, and sailed through Italy and Croatia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin's latest vacation

MORE: Robin Roberts mourns mother's death on 10-year anniversary with poignant message

Though their vacation is soon coming to an end, they couldn't leave without honoring Amber, who is celebrating her first birthday since completing radiation treatment for breast cancer.

The 47-year-old, whose 48th birthday is on 6 September, was in for a treat, as the yacht's crew set up a sweet – and musical – birthday surprise for her.

Robin took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the early birthday festivities, and the video sees her partner receiving a fabulous cake, while the chef impressively serenades her, showing off his deep singing voice.

Amber was showered with love

"Great send off before our journey back home…" the GMA wrote in her caption, revealing that she soon would be back on her fans' television screens.

MORE: Robin Roberts enjoys quality time with partner Amber - complete with the most breathtaking view

MORE: David Muir's return to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

Then she added: "On the eve of Sweet Amber's birthday our chef had 2 surprises for her, a delicious cake AND an incredible singing voice!!" with the hashtags Virgo Season and Sunday Vibes.

The two enjoyed plenty of cake and sight seeing!

Amber was inundated with birthday wishes from fans, who wrote: "Oh I bet that cake was delish! Happy Birthday Sweet Amber," and: "Sweet Amber you have the world!" as well as: "A very Happy Birthday to Sweet Amber! Glad to see you're doing well!" plus another follower of Robin's endearingly added: "Wishing you both every happiness! You all deserve it!"

Prior to the fabulous yacht dinner, the couple and their friends spent the day strolling through Dubrovnik, Croatia, and visiting King's Landing, the famous set for Game of Thrones.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.