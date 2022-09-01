Robin Roberts shares glimpse into romantic time away from GMA

Robin Roberts is taking some time off for herself and she's sure to make the best of it as she provided a peek into her time away.

The Good Morning America star revealed last week that she would be stepping away from the show for a bit to make use of a few vacation days.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into vacation with Amber Laign

After having shared a slew of photographs over the past few days, she gave fans a video that sneaked a peek at how her partner Amber Laign was doing.

In the clip, Amber was seen paddle boarding across the glistening waters of Croatia, where they're currently holidaying, looking as happy as could be.

And Robin was just as thrilled to see her partner thriving, writing alongside the peek: "#thankfulthursday for me…seeing my sweet Amber enjoying our vacay."

The ABC News anchor was previously joined by friends as she shared a breathtaking view of the first part of her trip in Italy.

Robin and Amber are enjoying a beautiful European vacation

"And so it begins….wishing all a blessed weekend. Arrivederci for now! #cmon," she wrote, and her fans began falling in love.

"Can't wait to follow along! Enjoy!" one wrote, with another saying: "Gorgeous pictures! I hope you have a blessed weekend and visit," and a third commenting: "WOOOOOOOOW ROBIN!!! That view is incredible. I hope you are having the time of your life!!"

Robin announced that she'd be taking her vacation prior to the show during one of her morning wisdom messages on social media.

She and her team delivered their message and prayer as they do each morning before Robin takes to the air, with her pressing a buzzer in homage to "Sweet Amber" like always.

The host then said: "Glam fam, you ready for a little vacation?" panning over to her team in their holiday looks as they expressed their excitement.

The anchor is making the best use of her time off GMA

"We are ready. So we are not going to be with you for a few mornings," she added, before singing the part: "In other words, see you in September."

