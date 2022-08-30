Robin Roberts enjoys quality time with partner Amber - complete with the most breathtaking view The GMA star has been enjoying every moment of her time away from work

Robin Roberts has made sure to step back for a few days and enjoy the slower pace of life - all with a breathtaking view.

The GMA star took to Instagram over the weekend to share some stunning photos of herself on vacation in Italy with her partner Amber Laign.

The 61-year-old posted footage of her current location, complete with a stunning ocean backdrop. "And so it begins….wishing all a blessed weekend," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Enjoy every minute," while another wrote: "That looks breathtaking." A third added: "No need to tell you and Sweet Amber to embrace every beautiful moment of that well deserved vacation."

Robin also shared photos of the pair relaxing in Italy, including a photo of her posing in a stylish white mini dress as she soaked up the sun.

The vacation is more than deserved for the TV broadcaster and her long-term partner, who have had an incredibly tough year.

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign are on an incredible holiday together

Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 and Robin announced the news to her fans at the beginning of this year.

She has since been giving updates on social media every now and then on Amber's progress, and has been inundated with support from her loyal followers.

The couple met on a blind date in 2005 set-up by mutual friends. They kept their relationship private until 2013, and have been together ever since.

Robin and Amber have been dating for 17 years

In an open letter announcing their relationship at the time, which was posted on Facebook, Robin said: "At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

She also said: "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time[sic] girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together." The post came after 100 days of recovery after Robin's bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome.

