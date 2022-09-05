Davina McCall has legs for days in low-cut mini dress! Fans react The 54-year-old looks sensational

Davina McCall pulled out all the stops ahead of her return to The Masked Dancer.

The 54-year-old looked incredible as she posed for a new Instagram photo – and was quickly inundated with compliments from her fans.

Davina can be seen looking flawless in a plunging mini dress featuring puffed shoulders and a bright print.

She completed her look with blue high heels which helped highlight her incredibly long and toned legs.

Davina looks sensational in her latest photo

"Tonight on the #maskeddanceruk I am wearing @rebeccavallancegasan with jolly high shoes, hair by @mdlondon, make up by @cherylphelpsgardiner and styling by @abigailrosewhite on @itv tonight at 6.30," she captioned the post.

Davina's followers went wild for her look, including model Abbey Clancy who simply wrote, "Stunner," along with three red love hearts. "You look 24," added swimwear designer Melissa Odabash.

The star looks better than ever

"You look bloody amazing. Love the dress too!" a third fan added, while a fourth told the star: "Davina you look fabulous!!! wearing what you love & wearing it with confidence is the best style you can have."

The Masked Dancer eliminated its first famous face at the weekend, with Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe unveiled as 'Astronaut'.

Jesse Metcalfe was the first celebrity to be unmasked

Asked why he decided to join the madcap competition, the American star said: "I thought it would be fun because dance is something that really intimidates me so it's a fear that I wanted to face.

"This has been unbelievable, it's one of the most zany things I've ever done in my career but I've thoroughly enjoyed myself."

The other characters taking part in the second series include Candlestick, Scissors, Odd Socks, Prawn Cocktail and Pillar and Post. Their identities are kept strictly under wraps, with contestants abiding by a strict set of rules to keep the mystery intact.

Davina with her fellow Masked Dancer judges

"It was so hard,” Jesse said of the process. "I'm obviously based in the US, and I couldn't tell friends why I was in the country, so lots of ignoring messages and being vague about what I was doing... and even some outright lying.

"The protocols on the stages were very strict. Annoyingly so, at times! Had to be entirely covered at all times: mask, balaclava, hoodie, gloves.

"And you literally couldn't speak to anyone on stage during rehearsals for fear of being identified by your voice. Not talking was quite hard for me!"

