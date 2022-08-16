Davina McCall is riding high following the publication of her new book, Menopausing.

But she has faced a setback elsewhere in her life.

Her show Language of Love has been shelved by Channel 4 after just one series, according to the Sun.

Davina, 54, had teamed up with Spanish host Ricky Merino to host the 'dating experiment' which aired earlier this year. The eight-part series followed a group of British and Spanish hopefuls as they spent time together in a luxury country estate in Spain.

Davina is one of the UK's most beloved TV hosts

The premise of the show was to see if sparks would fly between the singletons, despite the fact they didn't speak each other's languages.

However, it has been reported that the programme didn't strike a chord with the public and lost steam as the series progressed.

She is set to return to The Masked Dancer panel

Despite the news, Davina has a busy year ahead. The popular TV star is set to return to the panel for the second season of The Masked Dancer, which will air on ITV in the autumn.

She will join Peter Crouch, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross as they try to work out the celebrity behind the mask in the competition, which is hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

Last year's series proved a hit with viewers

Last year saw the first series of the show – a spin-off of the hit ITV series, The Masked Singer - come to screens. It was gymnast Louis Smith who ended up winning the first series, after he was unveiled as the star hiding behind Carwash.

Season one also saw Radio DJ and presenter Zoe Ball unmasked as Llama, choreographer and TV judge Craig Revel Horwood as Knickerbocker Glory, ice skating legend Christopher Dean as Beagle and presenter Kelly Brook as Frog.

It was won by gymnast Louis Smith

The characters taking part this year are: Onomatopoeia, Tomato Sauce, Sea Slug, Scissors, Cactus, Astronaut, Pillar and Post, Candlestick, Pearly King, Pig, Prawn Cocktail and Odd Socks.

