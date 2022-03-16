Strictly star Dianne Buswell showcases incredible figure in animal print bikini The dancer hit the beach with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg are soaking up the sun in her native Australia.

The couple, who met on the 2018 series of Strictly, hit the beach this week with Dianne looking incredible in a green animal print bikini that highlighted her incredibly toned stomach.

She wore her trademark red hair tied up in a top knot and accesorised with some disc drop earrings, opting to go makeup-free.

Dianne, 32, and Joe, 30, have been in Australia for some time now, making the most of the chance to be with her family and friends.

Dianne looked incredible in her green animal print bikini

The trip also meant that Dianne was able to meet her new baby niece for the first time. Little Zofia was born last August – her brother Andrew's daughter with his partner Mel – but because Dianne lives in London she hasn't been able to bond with her until now.

In the same week that Zofia was born, Joe's sister Zoe Sugg also welcomed her baby daughter Ottilie – and Dianne confessed at the time that the little family baby boom had made her broody.

She has spent time bonding with her baby niece Zofia

When one fan asked her during an Instagram Q&A if she was "getting broody with all these babies arriving", she replied: "I have to say yes hahah, I just love kids so much!" She went on: "How can I not seeing this little angel," alongside a photo of little Zofia.

The star hasn't revealed any baby plans yet, although she did recently share a prediction for her future that will no doubt have raised her fans' eyebrows.

Dianne and Joe have been dating since 2018

In January, Dianne took to her Instagram Stories, where she had fun with a filter that predicts how many children you will have.

When her result came up, it read: "You will have five children," to which the dancer looked surprised and added a stunned emoji as she tagged Joe.

