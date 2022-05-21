Dianne Buswell looks gorgeous in pink dress as she leaves flirty comment for boyfriend Joe Sugg The couple began dating in 2018

Dianne Buswell is impressing the nation as she performs in the Strictly Live Tour, but it means that she and boyfriend Joe Sugg are apart from one another.

But the star proved that their romance was still as alive as ever as she posted a flirty comment alongside a beautiful snap. Strictly always delivers with its glamorous frocks, and Dianne was wearing one incredible number as she posed in a hot-pink dress that perfectly hugged her figure. Her signature red hair was styled to perfection, with just a few curls falling down past her shoulder.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals how Joe Sugg responded to their reunion

"Pink to make @joe_sugg wink," she teased in her post, adding a winking emoji, as she beamed at the camera.

The dancer then shared a more serious photo, as her smile turned into a smoulder and she showed off some of her necklaces and earrings that went alongside her gorgeous dress.

"Show 2!!!!!! Come on," she captioned this post before heading out onto the floor.

The star got flirty with her boyfriend

Although the tour means that Dianne is away from Joe, she makes sure to spend the free days that she does get with her beloved.

Earlier in the week, the couple thrilled as they met up with Dianne's brother, Andrew, and Joe's sister, Zoe, who both welcomed children last year.

Dianne looked like one proud aunt to her nieces as she balanced both of the young children on her knees – even if they didn't look to be too impressed, judging by the photo.

The pair see each other on Dianne's days off

The red-head went on to share many more photos with her nieces, with them looking so stylish. One wore an all-pink outfit, while another had a frilly skirt.

Dianne proved to be the perfect aunt, successfully getting her niece to smile in several shots as she cherished the family moments.

In her caption, she wrote: "What an amazing day off! I have had my brother visit us with his beautiful fiancé and her sister. And my two little nieces were finally in the same room together very special indeed."

