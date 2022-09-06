Robin Roberts is living the dream in Croatia as she parties on a boat with partner Amber The GMA star was celebrating her partner's birthday

Robin Roberts has taken some well-deserved time off GMA to travel around Europe - and she's having an amazing time.

The TV favorite has been spending time in Croatia with her partner Amber Laign, whose 48th birthday they celebrated over the weekend.

Robin took to Instagram to share some photos from the special occasion, including a group shot of her, Amber and friends holding up champagne glasses in front of a giant helium balloon while on a boat at sea.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks incredible career milestone on GMA

"Week of celebration all leading to today…Sweet Amber’s birthday!! Wonderful to have longtime friends Scarlett and Linda join us. Greatest gift was seeing the birthday girl having so much fun," Robin wrote alongside the photo.

Before they landed in Croatia, Robin and Amber had been travelling around Italy. The vacation is more than deserved for the TV broadcaster and her long-term partner, who have had an incredibly tough year.

Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 and Robin announced the news to her fans at the beginning of this year.

Robin Roberts enjoyed a boat party with partner Amber Laign and her friends

She has since been giving updates on social media every now and then on Amber's progress, and has been inundated with support from her loyal followers.

The couple met on a blind date in 2005 set-up by mutual friends. They kept their relationship private until 2013, and have been together ever since.

In an open letter announcing their relationship at the time, which was posted on Facebook, Robin said: "At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

Robin and Amber have been dating since 2005

She also said: "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time[sic] girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together."

The post came after 100 days of recovery after Robin's bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome.

