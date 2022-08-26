Ryan Reynolds praises 'spectacular' wife Blake Lively in sweet birthday tribute

Ryan Reynolds penned a touching tribute to his wife Blake Lively as she celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds makes hilarious confession about life with Blake Lively and three children

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a carousel of photos including various loved-up snaps and candid glimpses of their life as a married couple.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds sweetly does Blake Lively's hair

In other photos, Blake could be seen rocking a range of sensational gowns as she posed elegantly for the camera.

MORE: See inside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's $6.7 million New York home

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds reveals what he really thinks of David Beckham!

The 45-year-old Deadpool star captioned his tender photos: "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

The actor shared a slew of unseen snaps

Ryan's fans went wild in the comment section, with many racing to share their birthday well-wishes. "You two are so beautiful. Happy Birthday," said one, while a second remarked: "Happy birthday to your marvellous wife."

"OMGGG ahhh this is so cute I can't breathe," wrote another, and a fourth penned: "Ryan why did this make me cry."

Blake celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday

And Blake appeared to kick off her birthday celebrations a day early after she shared a rare bikini snap on her Instagram page. Taking to the social media platform, the Gossip Girl star posted a stunning selfie by a palm-lined swimming pool.

She looked incredible in an all-white Vitamin A ensemble consisting of a ballerina-style wrap top, and a pair of ring detail bikini bottoms.

Paying tribute to Grease legend Olivia Newton John, Blake simply captioned her post: "Summer lovin' …had me a blast."

The star looked flawless in her swimwear

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "You're sooo beautiful," while a second remarked: "Such a goddess," followed by a red heart emoji.

Whilst it's not known how Blake celebrated her big day, it seems likely that the star enjoyed some quality family time surrounded by Ryan and her three daughters.

The Hollywood lovebirds first met in early 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern. The couple tied the knot in 2012 in South Carolina, and later held a second wedding ceremony in the comfort of their own home.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.