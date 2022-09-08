Kevin Bacon shares video of endearing encounter - and his fans are surprised The Footloose star has really been everywhere

Kevin Bacon has had quite the prolific career, to the point that he has been in several films that people are still surprised to discover every time.

Many were suitably left in mild shock when they realized that the actor had starred in a childhood favorite, and they had no idea.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon shares sweet family video

On one of his daily walks around New York, he shared a clip of himself having come across a rather familiar statue in Central Park.

"Just taking a little walk in the park, and look what I discovered," he said in the sunlit video, panning over then to a statue of a dog.

It was a statue of Balto, a Siberian Husky that led a team of sled dogs in the final leg of the 1925 serum run to Nome, providing vital medication that helped save children from diphtheria.

"Do you know what…I played this guy…in a movie. I'm not kidding," he revealed with a grin, captioning his video: "Ran into an old friend of mine in the park #Balto," and it was definitely a factoid that many of his fans were unaware of.

Kevin chronicled his encounter with a Balto statue

"OMG how did I miss this movie! I need to watch with my kids," one commented, with another saying: "What?? I didn't know that was your voice in Balto!!! Such a sweet movie!!"

A third even added: "Omg… how did I never know this?!!! I loved this movie as a kid and finally visited the statue this past June!"

The 1995 British-American animated feature was produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblimation Studio and was the last to be so.

It also featured a few live action sequences shot in Central Park, where the statue is located, and became a hit on home video despite middling box office numbers and critical reviews.

The role was perfect for the actor, as an animal lover himself

Kevin starred in the film as the titular character alongside Bridget Fonda, Jim Cummings, Bob Hoskins, and Phil Collins in a dual role.

