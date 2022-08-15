Kevin Bacon undergoes surprising transformation as he shares glimpse into 'home away from home' The Footloose star has an eclectic set of items

Kevin Bacon is back to entertaining his fans with his appearance as the lead on Showtime's City on a Hill as FBI agent Jackie Rohr.

MORE: Sosie Bacon celebrates her dad's 'epic' new movie with heartfelt message

Sharing a video from his trailer while filming for the show, the star looked to be in full costume, and for casual fans, it was definitely a surprise.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

Kevin had aged up considerably for the role, sporting tall completely grayed hair and a mustache to match, a departure from his usual messy brunette locks.

While he looked quite older, his energy still felt just as youthful as he took his followers around the trailer, describing the essential items he couldn't do without.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick share emotional tribute as they mourn their dog's passing

Some of them were definitely expected, like the pot of coffee and the guitar, for spontaneous jam sessions, and some of them were a little more of a surprise.

He panned to what he called "picture of wife," which featured a collage of many family photos including his wife Kyra Sedgwick, even adding in there a photograph of her in a bikini.

Kevin shared a peek at his trailer while filming his TV show

And it ended with him citing "important signage," showing off a sign that read "Actor Napping," presumably to hang outside his door when he wanted some alone time.

"Missing my #CityOnAHill trailer home away from home. Catch a new episode tonight on @showtime," he captioned his video.

MORE: Travis Bacon supports famous sister Sosie ahead of major accomplishment

MORE: Kevin Bacon praises his children for making him 'listen a little more'

His fans quickly began flooding the comments section with laughing emojis, commenting especially on the signage and the guitar.

"Awww nice! Thought you would have your adorable baby goats with you too," one of his followers wrote, with another saying: "Very important sign. I would add dogs attack all who knock. Lol," and a third adding: "Cannot wait for the rest of this season!!!!"

Even at work, the star couldn't bear to be away from his wife

The synopsis for the current season for Kevin's show reads: "Corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr is back, looking to exploit Boston's criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, ADA Decourcy Ward is onto his adversary’s latest misstep."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.