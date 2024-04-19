Kevin Bacon's bonding session with lookalike daughter Sosie has fans in tears

Kevin Bacon showed off his close relationship with his daughter Sosie, 32, in a brand new video which had fans feeling emotional.

The clip saw the Footloose star playing the guitar with Sosie, as they gave a rendition of Beyoncé's "II Most Wanted". As they sat next to each other, it was clear that the 32-year-old was the spitting image of her father - even with thick tortoiseshell frames on. Kevin was in dad mode as he matched a classic white t-shirt and jeans with a pair of crocs.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon looks emotional in father daughter video

The father-daughter duo gave an impressive go at the song, harmonizing as Kevin looked over at Sosie emotionally.

The 65-year-old captioned the video on X (formerly known as Twitter): "A little duet of II Most Wanted, but had to make a few lyric changes to keep it father daughter friendly. #CowboyCarter".

Fans adored the clip, which showed off the close-knit bond between Sosie and her famous father. One person commented: "I immediately started crying lol".

© Jean Baptiste Lacroix Kevin is close with his daughter Sosie

A second fan said that they: "Admire you and your family. Famous yet so grounded. And loving life."

"Y'all need to work together a lot", a third fan urged, adding that they: "Love watching you two doing things together, love it."

Others called the clip "so sweet", and "beautiful".

© Instagram Kevin Bacon seen performing with his children Travis and Sosie Bacon

Kevin, married to actress Kyra Sedgwick since 1988, has two kids: Sosie, 32, and older son Travis, 34.

© Frazer Harrison Kevin Bacon and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

When Sosie decided to follow her parents into the family business, Kevin wasn't at all deterred by her ambitions. "We can talk about acting and the industry, and it’s really fun," he told Closer Weekly in 2017. "It's cool because we have this new line of communication."

The 65-year-old is certainly a proud dad. "The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children", he added. "Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people."

The star said that his kids are "very independent", explaining: "My children were a lot like me when I was a kid — they didn’t really come to us for advice or help."