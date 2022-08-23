Sosie Bacon wows fans with sculpted figure in crop top and jeans

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter Sosie left her fans in awe when she shared a gorgeous new photo that revealed her impressive gym-honed physique.

The actress highlighted her sculpted abs and toned arms in a tiny crop top and a pair of slim-fitting jeans while perched at the back of a truck. Sosie went makeup-free for her off-duty appearance and accessorized with her glasses and a pink bandana around her neck.

Captioning the photo, she joked: "Literally put everyone to sleep because I talk so much," referring to the sleeping dog behind her.

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one gushing: "Stop being adorable!" A second said: "you're everything I aspire to be." A third added: "I love you beautiful Sosie," and a fourth simply wrote: "Love this pic."

Sosie's uber-cool appearance comes after she shared her incredible talent for singing in a social media video.

Taking to Instagram last week, the talented star posted footage of herself singing to her pet owl while playing the guitar outside in the garden.

Sosie displayed her impressive figure

She sang Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridger's song, Nothing New, and blew fans away with her musical abilities - including her mom!

The footage looked to have been taken at her parent's farm in Connecticut, where they keep a wide range of animals. Kyra was one of the first to comment on the video, writing: "Beautiful," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Another follower wrote: "I love your voice! I want the Sosie album," while another wrote: "I could listen to you all night long."

Sosie is an actor like her famous parents

Sosie followed in her parent's footsteps in the entertainment industry and is not only a talented singer but an actress too. She has had roles in series including The Mare of Easttown alongside Kate Winslet, and 13 Reasons Why.

Most recently, she was cast in the role of Dr Rose Cotter in the upcoming horror film, Smile, which is set to be released on 30 September in the USA.

