Ryan Reynolds inspires fans as he details 'life saving' medical procedure he underwent

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about being told that a recent routine medical procedure potentially saved his life, and now he is inspiring fans to follow suit.

The actor, who recently got his first colonoscopy, created a new non-profit organization named Lead from Behind, in order to raise awareness about colon cancer and "make it famous."

Ryan turned forty-five just last year, which is the age men and women are recommended to get a colonoscopy, so he is really not fooling around with his health!

WATCH: Ryan tells 13-year-old fan 'I'm proud of you' after open heart surgery

The very first Instagram posts on the organization's account were shared on 13 September, and one of the clips sees the star opening up about the results of his colonoscopy with Robert McElhenney.

Of course he kicked off his video with some of his typical sarcastic humor, detailing that last year the two bet that Robert would not learn Welsh, and the outcome of him doing so, which he did, was Ryan having to broadcast his colonoscopy.

He further explained: "It is a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life."

Ryan wasn't kidding when he said he was taking fans along on his colonoscopy

The clip goes on to show the father-of-three walking into a hospital, and he says: "I would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera and then shared. It's not everyday that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives. That's enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my [expletive.]"

Ryan is seen going into the room where the procedure will take place, and after he comes out, the doctor tells him: "You did such good preparation for this that I was able to find an extremely subtle polyp that was on the right side of your colon."

The star did all he could to really inspire fans

He then revealed: "This was potentially life saving for you. I'm not kidding, I'm not being overly dramatic, this is exactly why you do this."

Fans instantly commended Ryan for inspiring people to get checked, writing: "Amazing!! Thank you!!!!! Screening saves lives & tomorrow can't wait," and: "Words cannot express how much this means to me!!!" as well as: "Colorectal cancer is on the rise in young adults! Thank you so much for leading with your behind and encouraging people to get checked!"

