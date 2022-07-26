Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds both wow in their latest cover shoots Partners who make beverages together, stay together

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are undeniably one of Hollywood's power couples, engaging in witty online banter and supporting one another enthusiastically in all of their endeavors.

MORE: Blake Lively gives famous fans 'nightmares' as she shares The Shallows throwback

When they both appeared in the Green Lantern movie in 2010, they initially became acquainted. The two later married in 2012. Despite the fact that they are known for enjoying private lives, their love story is unforgettable.

James, Inez, and Betty are three of their daughters who they talk about with so much love. However, they also share a passion for the beverage industry, having each launched alcoholic and nonalcoholic products.

Loading the player...

WATCH: ​​Blake's red carpet wardrobe transformation was jaw-dropping

Gopuff is an American firm that delivers food and consumer products and also has operations in the UK. The business shared its July magazine release, dubbed the "Summer Sips Edition," on Instagram.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds makes hilarious confession about life with Blake Lively and three children

Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Kendall Jenner with her 818 Tequila, and Nina Dobrev with dancer Julianne Hough were among the famous faces in the campaign.

However, dynamic duo Ryan and Blake were the series' front-runners.

Ryan was upfront, casually sitting in a lounge chair next to the pool while sporting a peachy nude crew neck sweatshirt and tan pants. On the cover, a quotation from the Canadian-American actor who is candidly posing reads: "Gimlet in one hand. Garden hose in the other."

He is a co-owner of Aviation American Gin, a US gin company he invested in and which Diageo, the largest spirits manufacturer in the world, purchased in 2020 for $610 million. The Deadpool actor still has a stake in the gin company and serves as its public face.

MORE: Loved Blake Lively's Met Gala makeup? She used this £26 lipstick

Blake came next, modeling a crop top with a gingham design with adorable red overalls layered on top. She had a necklace with jewels around her neck that read, "BABY."

The Gossip Girl star's gorgeous blonde locks were naturally waved as she posed mid-sip with her Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit in hand.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds shares thoughts on Blake Lively's scene-stealing Met Gala moment

This summer, she is ordering her drink "with double the bubbles," as Blake insists that the more bubbles, the better.

Betty Buzz sparkling drinks come in five different flavors and can be mixed with alcoholic beverages or enjoyed on their own.

MORE: Blake Lively accidentally burned her wedding dress – see surprising reaction

Blake spent three years developing the new line of non-alcoholic mixers that bears her late father's name and was released in 2021.

The couple married one another 10 years ago in private ceremony

One fan commented: “Omg Ryan is so endearing because he doesn’t take himself too seriously and WE FREAKING LOVE THAT!” Another added: “@bettybuzz is my fave summer mocktail!”

It is incredible to see the two succeeding in the boozy business.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.