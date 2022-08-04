Alex Rodriguez mourns death of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully in heartfelt tribute The baseball star paid a personal tribute to the late sportscaster

Alex Rodriguez has shared a poignant message on social media following the death of iconic sportscaster Vin Scully.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez cheered on by fans who think he deserves recogntion

It was announced on Wednesday that Vin had passed away at the age of 94, and A-Rod shared some of his favorite memories of him from over his lengthy career.

The baseball star took to Instagram to share a montage of Vin's iconic commentary, writing alongside the caption: "Still saddened by the loss of the Vin Scully. These are some of my favorite calls he made. What are yours?"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez teases real reason he split from Jennifer Lopez

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful tribute, RIP Vin," while another wrote: "I'm deeply saddened too," accompanied by a crying face emoji. A third added: "Sorry about the loss of your friend." A fourth simply remarked with a broken heart emoji.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez shares rare photo of oldest daughter - and she's so grown up!

MORE: A-Rod's new life following split from Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod's tribute message to his late friend followed on from his bittersweet few weeks. The baseball star celebrated his birthday at the end of July, shortly after his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez announced her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck.

J-Lo rekindled her romance with Ben not long after she separated from Alex at the beginning of 2021.

A-Rod paid a heartfelt tribute to Vin Scully following his death

It is thought that Alex spent his birthday with his A-list friends, including Justin and Hailey Beiber, and Reese Witherspoon, along with his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett.

MORE: Jennifer Garner breaks silence following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares crypic post during time apart from her children

A-Rod has also been spending quality time with his daughters, Nathasha and Ella, over the summer.

He shares them with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he has remained on good terms with and has even accompanied her and her husband and their daughter on vacation so that Natasha and Ella were able to benefit spending time with both their mom and dad.

A-Rod with his daughters Natasha and Ella and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

A-Rod has also remained on good terms with J-Lo and while he hasn't publicly spoken out about her wedding, he previously opened up about their relationship following their split - and only had good things to say about the singer.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez breaks silence amidst ex Jennifer Lopez's wedding news

MORE: Jennifer Lopez spotted out with twins in Italy during fun night out - exclusive

While chatting on IHeartRadio's Martha Steward's podcast, he said of his ex: "Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I’ve ever been around."

He added that Jennifer was the "hardest worker" and "I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.