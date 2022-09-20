Matt Baker celebrates the arrival of new family member! VIDEO The Countryfile star revealed all on Instagram

Matt Baker has taken to Instagram to share some exciting family news with his fans.

The Countryfile star has been married to wife Nicola since 2004 and together they share two children, Luke and Molly.

WATCH: Matt Baker welcomes brand new family member!

They live together on a farm in the Durham Dales, Hertfordshire where they care for a huge array of animals including sheep, chickens, dogs and donkeys. And now they have added another little member to their pack.

Taking to Instagram, Matt revealed that they had a new rescue kitten. “Meet the newest member of the Baker family,” he told his followers, before panning to the sweet kitten sat next to him.

“We only picked her up two days ago – a little rescue kitten, aren’t you darling? She doesn’t have a name yet so any suggestions that you can come up with would be greatly appreciated.”

Fans were quick to offer their suggestions, with a huge number opting for ‘Lilibet’ in a sweet nod to the late Queen.

Matt’s wife Nicola later took to the comments, writing: “I didn’t think it would be so hard to give her a name! Loving the suggestions so far keep them coming! X.”

Family life is incredibly important to Matt – so much so that he decided to leave his role on The One Show in March 2020 in order to spend time with his wife and children.

Sharing the reasons for his decision, the TV star said he was excited about new career opportunities, but added, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

He now gets to spend a great deal more time with his family – and has even got his children helping him out around the farm.

Matt previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep.

