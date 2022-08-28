Katy Perry makes waves with stunning sequin gown for special occasion She definitely lived up to her title!

Katy Perry is no stranger to dressing up to the nines, no matter whether the location asks for the glamor or not!

MORE: Katy Perry sells incredible $18million family home – see inside

The star stepped it up as she stepped out on a special adventure, taking her impressive looks and incredible fashion sense overseas.

She truly brought the glitz aboard a brand new luxury cruise ship, as she attended a ceremony commemorating the ship embarking on its first adventure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy offers rare glimpse into daughter Daisy's life

MORE: Katy Perry makes very special appearance in red cut-out dress

The singer took to Instagram to share a clip from her time on the impressive boat, which was departing from Reykjavik, Iceland.

The video sees her donning a spectacular bright blue sequin gown, perfectly coordinating with the nautical theme, and it features a high-slit, perfectly fitted tailoring, and a halter neckline.

She styled the look with metallic slingback pumps, subtle eye make-up paired with a berry-hued lipstick, ornate diamond earrings, and her classic black locks styled in waves.

Katy looked spectacular for the special evening

The rest of the video montage sees her going around Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima boat, hilariously overseeing its operations, going through the back of house checking up on uniforms, sweeping and testing out the treadmills.

MORE: Katy Perry stuns in radiant outfit combo for extra special launch

MORE: Katy Perry wants a second child with Orlando Bloom: 'I'm a planner'

Katy is an honorary member of the cruise line, and was hailed Godmother of the brand new ship, kicking off its grand opening with a special meet and greet and a performance.

The star perfectly honored her title during the ship's official christening

Though her exciting title was announced several weeks ago, she officially christened the cruise on 27 August with a ceremony to commemorate its very first sail in the coming days.

Fans raved about her outfit choice for the exciting occasion, taking to the comments section to write: "You look fabulous," and: "KATY YOU'RE SO STUNNING DAMN," as well as: "I just dropped my phone looking at this. Katy did that!" plus another fan said: "The most beautiful woman on the planet."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.