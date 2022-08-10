Katy Perry makes very special appearance in red cut-out dress The Dark Horse singer is expanding her empire

Katy Perry certainly has a lot on her plate, and in the midst of undertaking a new leg of her Las Vegas residency, she is working on expanding her other areas of interest as well.

The singer attended the Magic fashion trade show in Vegas on Tuesday and was the keynote speaker for one of the panels.

VIDEO: Katy Perry cares for daughter Daisy Dove

She spoke about balancing her musical career with being a mom to almost two-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom and her shoe collection, Katy Perry Collections.

Katy definitely looked incredible for the event as well, opting for a red dress featuring cut-out fabric pieces sewn together along the bodice and the sleeves.

The look showed off a significant amount of skin, particularly in the back and with her abs, and her toned physique shone through. She paired the ensemble with an up-do and a pair of shoes from her own line.

In a video of the 30-minute-long session that was shared on social media, fans began to rave over her look and many started deeming her a "business woman" or "business queen."

"QUEENNNNNNNN YOU LOOK AMAZING THO," one commented, with another saying: "She should model the shoes on herself," and a third also writing: "Mother is glowing."

But that's not all the superstar performer has going on, also helming the official launch party last week for her non-alcoholic beverage brand in Los Angeles, De Soi.

Katy spoke about the brand in a press release, saying: "De Soi is French and stands for pleasure with restraint.

"If you're a matriarch, like so many of us are, it's a delicate balance juggling all the spinning plates. It's nice to have an alternative every once in a while, especially Monday thru Thursday, that can still give us a sensual, elegant, sophisticated, sometimes complex, experience."

She continued: "It's wonderful to have everyone here, exploring this brand-new category that we're at the forefront of and happy to expand further."

